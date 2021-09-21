ANL 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
KAPCO 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.39%)
TRG 175.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.69%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.21%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,957 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-0.07%)
BR30 24,332 Decreased By ▼ -91.62 (-0.38%)
KSE100 46,515 Decreased By ▼ -13.32 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,414 Decreased By ▼ -8.13 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may test support at 3,877 ringgit in Q4

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,877 ringgit per tonne next quarter, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,492 ringgit.

The steep rise from the June low of 3,251 ringgit may have been driven by a wave 5, the final wave of a giant three-wave cycle from the 2008 low of 1,331 ringgit.

This is considered as a failed fifth wave, as it ended around the peak of the wave 3. Such a wave structure signals an exhaustion of the bull trend from the May 2020 low of 1,939 ringgit.

Indeed, the deep wave 4 was the early warning that the uptrend had lost its momentum.

The wave 5 represented the final effort of bulls to push the price up.

Bulls failed twice to break the resistance at 4,499 ringgit, which serves as a limit over the next few months or years. The contract may have started to fall towards the bottom of the wave 4 at 3,251 ringgit.

Palm oil has briefly pierced below the immediate support at 4,141 ringgit. It is highly likely to overcome this barrier and drop to 3,877 ringgit first.

A break above 4,499 ringgit, which looks unlikely, may lead to a gain into the range of 4,884-5,121 ringgit. On the daily chart, a head-and-shoulders has been confirmed, which basically wipes out a chance of a rise above 4,560 ringgit.

This is a top pattern, suggesting a target around 3,800 ringgit. Once the contract drops to this level, a lower target of 3,559 ringgit will be confirmed, as well as a break below 3,941 ringgit, the 23.6% retracement.

Based on this retracement analysis, the contract may fall into the lower range of 2,940-3,250 ringgit.

A break above 4,177 ringgit may lead to a gain to 4,377 ringgit. Only a further gain above 4,377 ringgit could suggest the extension of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may test support at 3,877 ringgit in Q4

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories