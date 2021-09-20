ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,303 Decreased By ▼ -333.56 (-0.72%)
KSE30 18,342 Decreased By ▼ -138.46 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan gets one offer in 200,000 tonne white sugar tender: traders

  • The offer of $670.00 a tonne c&f was said to have been made by trading house Dreyfus for 50,000 tonnes
Reuters Updated 20 Sep 2021

HAMBURG: Only one trading house is believed to have participated in the international tender to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan's state trading agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on Monday, European traders said.

The offer of $670.00 a tonne c&f, was said to have been made by trading house Dreyfus for 50,000 tonnes.

No purchase of the white sugar sought has yet been reported, they said.

Prices were sharply up from the $637.10 tonne c&f Pakistan paid in its last sugar purchase reported on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 16, white sugar futures hit their highest level in 4-1/2 years on signs that global demand might be picking up, coupled with concerns about supplies from top producer Brazil.

The TCP has issued a series of sugar purchase tenders in past months to improve local supplies and cool prices. The Pakistani government had in 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage as production fell below consumption levels.

Sugar, cigarettes sectors: FBR's survey nearing completion

Rapid delivery is sought in the latest tender with shipment of the first 25,000 tonnes being undertaken in only 15 days plus voyage time after opening of a letter of credit on the contract.

All the sugar purchased should arrive in Pakistan by Nov. 10.

The sugar is sought from worldwide origins packed in bags.

Pakistan Wheat Sugar

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan gets one offer in 200,000 tonne white sugar tender: traders

Pakistan's borders safe and secure: Sheikh Rashid

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

At least eight killed, 10 injured during shootout in Upper Dir, KPK

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Food ministry blames MoC for wheat price hike

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Read more stories