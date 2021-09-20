LME aluminium may fall towards $2,731 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a support at $2,823 a tonne this week and fall to $2,731.

A temporary top formed around a key resistance at $2,974. The correction triggered by this barrier may consist of three waves. The current wave c is unfolding towards $2,731. Resistance is at $2,899, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,974.

