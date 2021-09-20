ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook says WSJ allegations are 'mischaracterizations,' confer 'false motives'

Reuters 20 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Facebook Inc on Saturday slammed a Wall Street Journal series of articles about the social media company's platform as containing "deliberate mischaracterizations" and said the articles "conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook's leadership and employees."

The Wall Street Journal, citing a review of internal company documents that included research reports, online employee discussions and drafts of presentations to senior management, said that although Facebook researchers have identified "the platform's ill effects," the company failed to fix them.

The Wall Street Journal articles say that Facebook exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules, played down the negative effects on young users of its Instagram app, made changes to its algorithm that made the platform "angrier," and had a weak response to alarms raised by employees over how the platform is used in developing countries by human traffickers.

Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, writing in a blog post, said the Wall Street Journal's stories "contained deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook's leadership and employees."

Clegg called "just plain false" an allegation that "Facebook conducts research and then systematically and willfully ignores it if the findings are inconvenient for the company."

Facebook, Clegg said, understands the "significant responsibility that comes with operating a global platform" and takes it seriously, but "we fundamentally reject this mischaracterization of our work and impugning of the company's motives." Clegg defended Facebook's handling of posts on the COVID-19 vaccine and said that the "intersection between social media and well-being" remains an evolving issue in the research community.

facebook WSJ false motives deliberate mischaracterizations

Comments

Comments are closed.

Facebook says WSJ allegations are 'mischaracterizations,' confer 'false motives'

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

MPS today

Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks: UAE bank

Fawad steps up criticism of CEC

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Govt has doubts over CEC's conduct: Fawad Chaudhry

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

Read more stories