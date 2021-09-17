ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Microsoft Azure Stack Services: PTCL partners with Dell Technologies

17 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is collaborating with Dell Technologies to introduce the industry-first Azure Cloud Computing Services in Pakistan. The latest service will help PTCL enterprise customers to leverage technology for reaching their full business potential.

The agreement was signed by Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, EVP, Digital Services, PTCL and Naveed Khan, Director, Data Centre Solutions for Asia Emerging Markets, Dell Technologies, during a signing ceremony held at the PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad, in presence of senior executives from both organizations.

The upcoming Azure Stack Hub is an extension of Microsoft Azure that brings the flexibility and innovation of Cloud Computing to the Cloud Services providers in their on-premises infrastructure. When deployed at PTCL, the Azure Stack Hub will be used to provide Azure consistent services, either connected to the internet and Azure or in disconnected environments with no internet connectivity. Azure Stack Hub uses the same underlying technologies as global Azure, which includes the core components of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities.

On the occasion, Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, EVP, Digital Services, PTCL, said, "PTCL Azure Stack is a leap towards digitization, Cloud readiness and innovation. It has potential of helping SMEs and large enterprises to reinvent their customer experiences and allowing governments and academic institutions to innovate. This partnership will enable us to broaden our enterprise customers' capabilities and ensure faster growth."

Naveed Khan, Director, Data Centre Solutions for Asia Emerging Markets, Dell Technologies, said, "We are honored to support PTCL to extend their cloud reach in Pakistan to help businesses innovate and adopt hybrid cloud with confidence. With the Dell Technologies Azure Stack, PTCL customers can experience Azure Cloud services without moving their applications and data out of the country."-PR

Microsoft ptcl digital services Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali Naveed Khan

