Panel passes govt-sponsored Protection of Parents Bill

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday unanimously passed government-sponsored bill - The Protection of Parents Bill, 2021, aims at the protection of the rights of the parents. The committee which met here with Riaz Fatyana, MNA in the chair, deferred the Central Law Officers (Amendment) Bill, 2021 till the next meeting.

The committee rejected the Constitution (Amendment) Bill,2021 (Article 11 and 25A) moved by the PTI's Amjad Ali Khan. Another bill - The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 11-A) - moved by the PML-N's Mehnaz Akbar Aziz was deferred till the next meeting.

The committee referred the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5 and schedule), Nafisa Shah of PPP, The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5), Sher Akbar Khan, to Pakistan Bar Council to reconsider the issue with all provincial bar councils and come with its proposal with regard to enhancement of seats of bar councils.

It was also recommended that the Pakistan Bar Council shall also propose the solution for enhancement of tenure of bar associations from one year to two years. It was also recommended that Pakistan Bar council shall also submit its proposals before the committee regarding judicial reforms especially with regard to recruitment of judges as well as for the consolidation of laws in Pakistan.

The Committee considered the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 5) moved by Mohsin Dawar, MNA. During deliberations, the PBC supported the bill to the extent of enhancement of one seat. After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the bill may be passed with amendments as suggested by the PBC.

