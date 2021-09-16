ANL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
ASL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.24%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FCCL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
JSCL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
KAPCO 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
NETSOL 159.39 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
POWER 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PTC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TELE 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
TRG 178.60 Increased By ▲ 11.35 (6.79%)
UNITY 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.02%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 54 (1.09%)
BR30 24,811 Increased By ▲ 594.77 (2.46%)
KSE100 46,897 Increased By ▲ 180.64 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,657 Increased By ▲ 97.14 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Wheat rises for 3rd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans firm

  • Wheat at more than one-week high on supply worries
  • Chicago corn, soybean futures gain more ground
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday to trade near a one-week high as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market.

Corn and soybeans edged higher.

"There is a bullish sentiment in global agriculture markets," said one Singapore-based trader. "Production issues and supply disruptions are supporting prices."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $7.13 a bushel by 0226 GMT, matching earlier in the day to previous session's highest since Sept. 8 at $7.15 a bushel.

Soybeans inched 0.2% higher at $12.97-1/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.3% to $5.35-1/4 a bushel.

Tightening global wheat supplies are supporting prices.

Russian farmers are expected to sow less winter wheat this autumn than record levels seen a year ago due to unfavourable weather conditions, a switch to oilseeds in some regions and concerns about the country's grain export tax, analysts said.

The US Department of Agriculture reported two soybean sales cancellations, including 132,000 tonnes from China and 196,000 tonnes from unknown destinations.

Wheat eases after strong rally, supply worries cap losses

Chinese importers bought four to six bulk cargoes of Brazilian soybeans early this week for shipment in October and November, an unusual purchase during the peak export period for rival supplier the United States, two traders with knowledge of the deals said on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of CBOT soymeal, traders said.

Wheat Corn Soybeans

