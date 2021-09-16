ANL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
ASC 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
FFBL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FNEL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NETSOL 156.30 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.39%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PAEL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
POWER 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
PRL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PTC 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
SILK 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TELE 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 168.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
WTL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
BR100 4,987 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (0.26%)
BR30 24,268 Increased By ▲ 51.89 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,745 Increased By ▲ 28.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,572 Increased By ▲ 11.88 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as investors await clues on US cenbank move

  • Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.2% on Wednesday
  • Gold could snap $1,770 next week on taper announcement
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as cautious investors awaited signals on the US Federal Reserve's timeline on withdrawal of its pandemic-era stimulus, with analysts expecting a further slide in prices on a formal announcement.

Bullion is viewed as a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement likely from widespread stimulus. The Fed's tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing gold's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,790.42 per ounce by 0424 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,791.70.

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting is due on Sept. 21-22, where the US central bank is expected to provide guidance on when it will start withdrawing its asset purchases and on eventual interest rate hike.

"Central banks want to reduce the emergency accommodation, it's not needed anymore ... That's going to be negative for gold over the medium term," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said, adding that gold could snap $1,770 next week if the Fed presses on with their taper announcement.

"We will have to start pricing in higher interest rates at some point in the next six months."

Gold slips off $1,800 pivot, investors seek direction from Fed

US factory production data on Wednesday showed that manufacturing was strong in August while New York Fed's "Empire State" index on current business conditions surged in September.

While spot gold hit a one-week high following US consumer price index data, it gave up most of the gains on Wednesday as US Treasury yields ticked higher.

"Perhaps the gold complex is sensing a higher-than-expected taper by the Fed will be announced next week and as a result, funds may not want to get aggressively long heading into the statement," Edward Meir, analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets said in a note.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 998.46 tonnes on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, silver was unchanged at $23.81 per ounce, while palladium climbed 1.7% to $2,036.33.

Platinum was flat at $947.39, recouping some lost ground after hitting an over nine-month low in the previous session.

Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eases as investors await clues on US cenbank move

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories