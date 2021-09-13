CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.20-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $5.20-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.27-3/4.

A projection analysis reveals that the wave C from $5.58 narrowly missed its target of $4.93-1/4. The strong bounce from the Sept. 10 low of $4.97-1/2 confirmed the completions of this wave and the downtrend from the Aug. 12 high of $5.94-1/4.

This bounce could roughly match the one from the Aug. 23 low of $5.29-1/2. At least, it may consist of three waves. The current wave b could end around $5.11-3/4, to be reversed by the wave c.

On the daily chart, the rise on Sept. 10 looks like a pullback towards a wedge. This pullback may be overdone, as indicated by signals on the hourly chart.

A bearish target of $4.44-1/4 has been temporarily aborted. It will be resumed when corn breaks $5.01-1/2.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

