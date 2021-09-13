ANL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
ASC 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
FCCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
FFBL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.34%)
FNEL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GGL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
NETSOL 164.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.64%)
PTC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.48%)
TRG 171.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.47%)
UNITY 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
BR100 5,056 Increased By ▲ 10.16 (0.2%)
BR30 25,200 Increased By ▲ 105.35 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,307 Increased By ▲ 108.59 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,808 Increased By ▲ 23.86 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.20-1/2

Reuters 13 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $5.20-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.27-3/4.

A projection analysis reveals that the wave C from $5.58 narrowly missed its target of $4.93-1/4. The strong bounce from the Sept. 10 low of $4.97-1/2 confirmed the completions of this wave and the downtrend from the Aug. 12 high of $5.94-1/4.

This bounce could roughly match the one from the Aug. 23 low of $5.29-1/2. At least, it may consist of three waves. The current wave b could end around $5.11-3/4, to be reversed by the wave c.

On the daily chart, the rise on Sept. 10 looks like a pullback towards a wedge. This pullback may be overdone, as indicated by signals on the hourly chart.

A bearish target of $4.44-1/4 has been temporarily aborted. It will be resumed when corn breaks $5.01-1/2.

Charts are not available in reports received through "Alert". To get charts, key in "TECH/C" to retrieve the original reports.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

