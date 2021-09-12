Gold prices fall

Markets
12 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday lost a bit on the local market, traders said.
It posted a little fall of Rs250 on the weekend to enter into a new week for Rs112150 per tola. Its value per 10 grams went down by Rs215 to Rs96150.
On the world market, it was quoted for $1787 per ounce.
Silver stays nearly stagnant for Rs1430 per tola; Rs1226 per 10 grams and $23.75 per ounce, traders said.
