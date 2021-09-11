Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday showed some more gains on the local market, traders said. It grew by Rs 400 to Rs 112,400 per tola on the domestic market.

Up by Rs 343, the precious metal was selling for Rs 96,365 per 10 grams.

Gold per ounce was quoted selling for $ 1797 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1,430 per tola, Rs 1,226 per 10 grams and $24.13 per ounce, traders said.

