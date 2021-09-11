ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold listless as investors hope for taper cues from Fed

• Silver, platinum also down for the week LONDON: Gold held a tight range on Friday, as uncertainty over the U.S....
Reuters 11 Sep 2021

• Silver, platinum also down for the week

LONDON: Gold held a tight range on Friday, as uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline kept most investors on the sidelines.

But overall gains in the dollar this week put bullion on course to mark its first weekly decline in five.

Spot gold was last up 0.04% at $1,795.40 per ounce by 1523 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,796.30.

Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, said a bounce in U.S. yields were preventing speculative funds from convincingly moving into gold.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose after economic data indicated high inflation could persist for some time. While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher yields translate into higher opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Gold investors closely monitor the Fed’s decisions, since non-yielding bullion tends to gain when interest rates are low.

Many gold market participants are waiting on the sidelines in part due to the uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s tapering timeline, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4% to $23.98 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.8% to $969.71 per ounce, with both set for weekly losses.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,183.03 per ounce, but was down about 10% for the week.

Melek noted that increasing concerns over automobile manufacturing in China and elsewhere, with announcements from automakers shuttering some production due to chip shortages, have pushed demand for auto-catalysts platinum and palladium lower this week.

Gold Silver Platinum Spot gold Fed Federal Reserve’s

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gold listless as investors hope for taper cues from Fed

Pak-Afghan trade in PKR not in sight?

Assets Declaration Ord: Taxpayers making payment to get one-time opportunity: FBR

Senate panel rejects use of EVMs, i-voting

APNS rejects proposed PMDA

SPI up 1.37pc WoW

Ecnec approves three projects worth Rs339bn

Workers’ remittances continue to post strong growth

International passengers: Online currency declaration module developed

Russia will not take part in Afghan govt inauguration

US marks 9/11’s 20th anniversary

Read more stories