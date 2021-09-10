Shanghai nickel hits record high on low stocks, strong demand

Nickel prices jumped to a record high in Shanghai and surpassed a seven-year high in London on Friday, boosted by robust demand and dwindling inventories.

The most-traded October nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced as much as 4.1% to 155,140 yuan ($24,065.40) a tonne.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange hit $20,705 a tonne, its highest since May 2014, before easing to trade at $20,550 a tonne, still up 1.8% at 0350 GMT.

ShFE nickel inventories were last at 5,950 tonnes, hovering near a record low of 4,455 tonnes hit in August, while LME nickel stocks fell to their lowest since January 2020 at 181,368 tonnes.

