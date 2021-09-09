Aluminium at more than 13-year high on supply concerns

Aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than 13 years on supply worries in top consumer China and fears of disruptions from major bauxite producer Guinea.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 1.6% to $2,837.50 a tonne, the highest since August 2008.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 2.7% to 22,425 yuan ($3,471.25) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2008.

Output curbs in China, the world's biggest aluminium producer, have weighed on stockpile availability, while political turmoil in Guinea, China's top provider of bauxite, added to the nervousness.

Fundamentals