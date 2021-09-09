KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.930 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,397.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.273 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.126 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.107 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.077 billion), Copper (PKR 971.061 million), Silver (PKR 640.423 million), DJ (PKR 501.018 million), Platinum (PKR 381.896 million), Japan Equity (PKR 349.486 million), SP 500 (PKR 251.851 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 249.506 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.365 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021