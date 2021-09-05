ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Japan rubber futures steady on concern over slow economic growth

Reuters 05 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures were steady on Friday as concerns over slower economic growth in top buyer China were offset by expectations that soft data could prompt Beijing to roll out further support measures.

As of 0156 GMT, the Osaka Exchange rubber contract for February delivery was at 207.5 yen ($1.9) per kg, unchanged from the previous session.

For the week, the contract was headed for a 0.5% gain, following two weekly losses. China is likely to accelerate fiscal spending and credit growth as its economic recovery slows, but investors are expecting any easing measures from Beijing to be finely targeted as the US Federal Reserve prepares to taper its own stimulus.

Japan’s weak data weighed on market sentiment. Services sector activity contracted in August at the fastest pace in more than a year as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases dealt a blow to a recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 55 yuan, or 0.4%, at 13,690 yuan ($2,119) per tonne on Friday.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore’s SICOM exchange for October delivery last traded at 162.3 US cents per kg, flat from the previous session.

