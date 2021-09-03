CBOT wheat may bounce more to $7.28-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may bounce more to $7.28-3/4, as it failed twice to break a support at $7.11 per bushel.

The failure suggests the completion of a wave C or its first leg. The current bounce may consist of three waves. The wave c is unfolding towards $7.28-3/4.

A break below $7.11 again may signal the continuation of the wave C towards $6.93.

On the daily chart, a head-and-shoulders has been violated, as wheat kept bouncing after breaking the neckline.

The pattern will become valid again if wheat could close below the Thursday low of $7.05-1/2.

