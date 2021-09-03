ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.93%)
FNEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
TELE 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.63%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,101 Increased By ▲ 10.58 (0.21%)
BR30 25,137 Increased By ▲ 28.83 (0.11%)
KSE100 46,968 Increased By ▲ 65.14 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 39.52 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia's end-August palm oil stocks soar as output rises, exports fall

  • Palm oil stockpile rose 16.3% from July to 1.74 million tonnes, its highest since June last year, according to a median estimate of 10 planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of August jumped to its highest in over a year as production rebounded amid a steep fall in exports.

Palm oil stockpile rose 16.3% from July to 1.74 million tonnes, its highest since June last year, according to a median estimate of 10 planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

Output in the world's second-biggest palm oil producer rose 11.2% to 1.7 million tonnes, peaking at a 10-month high.

"Production is seen improving in September and October following favourable weather in the previous months," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Exports declined for a second consecutive month, slumping 12.3% to 1.24 million tonnes. "Exports are lower due to more favourable pricing from Indonesia export duty, but that will change for September," said Lee Toong Huang, general manager of Kwantas Oil.

Top producer Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price higher in September, effectively raising its export tax from $93 per tonne in August to $166 per tonne.

"The key to better exports lies with Indian demand ahead of the expiry of the duty waiver ending in September," Lee said.

Top buyer India's three-month lower import tax rate for crude palm oil, which had made palm more attractive than rival soy and sunflower oil, will end on Sept. 30.

The marked increase in stockpile will spook traders into a sell-off mode, Varqa said.

"Prices are likely to be challenged to move lower from current levels as production picks up pace and stocks near 1.9- 2 million tonnes in September and October," he added.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data on Sept. 10.

Wheat soyabean Oil Palm

Malaysia's end-August palm oil stocks soar as output rises, exports fall

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Ministry reviews progress of new projects worth Rs234.315bn included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters