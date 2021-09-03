ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FFL 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
GGL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.06%)
JSCL 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.08%)
MLCF 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
TELE 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.73%)
TRG 162.26 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,096 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (0.11%)
BR30 25,148 Increased By ▲ 40.22 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,914 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,818 Increased By ▲ 11.78 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges higher as dollar sinks ahead of US jobs data

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,433.50 a tonne
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

Industrial metals were mostly higher on Friday, with copper's advance putting it on track for a second straight weekly gain, as the dollar sank to its lowest in almost a month ahead of a crucial US jobs report.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,433.50 a tonne by 0330 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1% to 69,500 yuan ($10,760.35) a tonne.

Fundamentals

  • The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, slipped 0.04% to 92.193 after earlier touching 92.189 for the first time since Aug. 5, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

  • Activity in top metals consumer China's services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August, a private survey showed, as restrictions to curb the Delta coronavirus variant threatened to derail the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

  • LME aluminium advanced 0.3% to $2,702 a tonne, holding on to gains and hovering near a 10-year peak scaled on Thursday driven by fears of tight supply.

  • In Shanghai, the most-traded October aluminium gained 0.5% to 21,300 yuan a tonne, having hit a 13-year high of 21,550 yuan earlier this week.

  • LME nickel fell 0.3% to $19,410 a tonne, while Shanghai nickel dropped 0.9% to 145,690 yuan a tonne.

  • First-half nickel output from the Philippines, the biggest supplier of nickel ore to top metals consumer China, rose 39% from a year earlier.

Copper edges higher as dollar sinks ahead of US jobs data

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters