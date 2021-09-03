Copper edges higher as dollar sinks ahead of US jobs data

Industrial metals were mostly higher on Friday, with copper's advance putting it on track for a second straight weekly gain, as the dollar sank to its lowest in almost a month ahead of a crucial US jobs report.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,433.50 a tonne by 0330 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1% to 69,500 yuan ($10,760.35) a tonne.

Fundamentals