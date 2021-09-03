ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
GGL 48.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.63%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
PRL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.35 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.53%)
UNITY 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (0.13%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 56.11 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,927 Increased By ▲ 24.29 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,824 Increased By ▲ 17.95 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Chicago corn, wheat set for weekly losses on US export worries

  • Wheat and soybeans are poised for a drop this week after last week's gains
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures lost ground on Friday and the market was set to end the week in negative territory on concerns over US exports following damage to grain terminals from Hurricane Ida.

Wheat and soybeans are poised for a drop this week after last week's gains.

"The US market is being weighed down by exports getting hit as a result of Ida," said one Singapore-based grains trader.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $5.23-1/2 a bushel by 0355 GMT. Corn is down 5.5% for the week.

Wheat futures are down around 2% for the week and soybeans have given up 2.8%.

Grain shippers reported more damage from Ida to their terminals as Cargill Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern Louisiana kept all others shuttered.

However, strong export demand limited the decline in prices.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of US soybeans in the week to Aug. 26 at more than 2 million tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations.

Attention is turning to the USDA's Sept. 10 monthly supply and demand estimates. The report is drawing added interest after the USDA said it would review corn and soybean acreage figures for the publication, a month earlier than usual.

Commodity brokerage StoneX raised its estimate of the average US 2021 corn yield to 177.5 bushels per acre (bpa), from 176.9 in its previous monthly report. The firm raised its forecast of the US 2021 soybean yield to 50.8 bpa, from its Aug. 3 figure of 50.0.

Widespread rains over the last 24 hours across Argentina's main farming regions have brought relief to wheat farmers ahead of the 2021/2022 harvest, improving production prospects after a drier than normal winter in the South American nation, a climate expert said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said.

