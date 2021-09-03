ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.72%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 6.9 (0.14%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,933 Increased By ▲ 30.04 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,832 Increased By ▲ 25.46 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Shanghai steel futures leap as peak season output curbs raise supply worries

  • Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 162 mills across China, however, fell to 75.06% this week from 75.53% the week earlier, according to Mysteel
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

BEIJING: Steel futures in China jumped on Friday, with hot rolled coils gaining nearly 5% along with gains in rebar and stainless steel, as continuing production curbs into the traditional peak demand season stoked supply concerns.

Apparent demand for five main steel products, including construction and manufacturing used materials, rose for the third straight week to 10.41 million tonnes as of Thursday, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 162 mills across China, however, fell to 75.06% this week from 75.53% the week earlier, according to Mysteel.

The most actively traded hot rolled coils on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for January delivery, rose as much as 4.9% to 5,820 yuan ($900.98) a tonne.

Steel rebar on the Shanghai bourse increased 2.8% to 5,432 yuan a tonne as of 0330 GMT, after hitting 3.1% in early session.

The October contract for stainless steel futures jumped 4.4% to 5,794 yuan per tonne.

Prices for steelmaking ingredients were traded slightly higher.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange inched up 0.5% to 779 yuan a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China was unchanged at $147.5 per tonne on Thursday.

Dalian coking coal rose 0.4% to 2,607 yuan a tonne and coke futures inched 0.3% higher to 3,318 yuan per tonne.

The Dalian bourse said it would raise speculative trading margin requirements for coking coal and coke to 15% from the settlement on Sept. 6, after both contracts hit daily trading limit on Thursday.

