Projects under Peshawar Revival Plan: KP CM expresses dissatisfaction over pace of work

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the progress on the projects initiated under Peshawar Revival Plan and has directed all relevant departments and entities to accelerate pace of work.

He has also ruled out any compromise over timely completion of projects initiated under the plan.

He was chairing a meeting regarding Peshawar Revival Plan here in Chief Minister’s House.

Focal person to CM for Peshawar Revival Plan MPA Asif Khan, additional chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

He has directed Commissioner Peshawar to work as focal person directing him in order to monitor all the activities being carried out under the plan and submit him a report after passage every period of 15 days with the aim to ensure physical progress on the projects as per the timelines.

He made it clear that all concerned agencies would have to show visible progress in order to complete their respective tasks within the timelines adding that all the government departments are required to perform extraordinary to come up to the expectations of general public.

He added that realistic approach should be adopted while giving briefing on the status of development projects and actual progress in accordance with the ground realities should be presented in the meetings.

The participants of the meeting were informed that under the plan, work was underway in the seven different sectors including eradication of encroachments, beautification, plantation and flow of vehicular traffic etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

