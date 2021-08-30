CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.44-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may retest a resistance at $7.44-1/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $7.52-1/2 to $7.60-1/2 range.

The correction triggered by the resistance has almost been reversed. The reversal signals an extension of the bounce from $7.18-1/2.

Driven by a wave c, the bounce may extend to $7.48 or $7.58-1/4.

Support is at $7.34-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall to $7.22.

On the daily chart, wheat is retesting a resistance at $7.46-1/2, a break above which not only opens the way towards $7.76-3/4, but also signals the extension of a wave C from $6.18-1/4.

