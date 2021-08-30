LME copper could test resistance at $9,514 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a resistance at $9,514 a tonne this week, a break above could lead to a gain into $9,670-$9,924 range.

The drop from the May 10 high of $10,747.50 consists of three waves. The wave c seems to have ended around a support of $8,851. The metal could either climb towards the peak of the wave b at $9,924 or have resumed its uptrend from the March 19 low of $4,371.

Support is at $9,261, a break below could cause a fall into $8,851-$9,056 range.

