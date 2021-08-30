Markets
LME copper could test resistance at $9,514 this week
- Support is at $9,261, a break below could cause a fall into $8,851-$9,056 range
30 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a resistance at $9,514 a tonne this week, a break above could lead to a gain into $9,670-$9,924 range.
The drop from the May 10 high of $10,747.50 consists of three waves. The wave c seems to have ended around a support of $8,851. The metal could either climb towards the peak of the wave b at $9,924 or have resumed its uptrend from the March 19 low of $4,371.
Support is at $9,261, a break below could cause a fall into $8,851-$9,056 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV
LME copper could test resistance at $9,514 this week
Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official
UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan
'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?
Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC
Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'
2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit
Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister
Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today
Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction
Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman
Read more stories
Comments