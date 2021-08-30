South Korea's KFA bought about 66,000 tonnes corn in tender

Markets
HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased about 66,000 tonnes of corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said on Monday.
It was partly purchased at an outright price of $321.69 a tonne c&f and partly at a premium of 269.10 cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2021 corn contract, traders said. Both terms have an additional $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.
Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill. Shipment was between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 from South America or Oct. 7-26 from South Africa with corn arrival in South Korea around Nov. 25.
