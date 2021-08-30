Peshawar: prices of essential food items on the rise

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, especially sugar, edible oil, ghee, live chicken/ meat, and vegetables have risen in wholesale and retail markets, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

A 16-kg tin of ghee was available at Rs5100/- while a five kilogram tin at Rs1750/- in the wholesale market, according to the survey. The export quality ghee, containing 16 packets in one carton, was being sold at Rs4600/-, while the price of a 50-kg bag of sugar jumped to Rs5100/- in the wholesale market.

As a trickledown effect on the retail market, the price of sugar has increased to Rs110 per kilogramme from Rs105/- per kilogramme. Similarly, price of cooking oil/ghee also gone up in the retail market as available different brands and quality of this commodity are being sold within range of Rs250-280-300 and Rs340-360 per kg/litre.

According to market sources, the companies are demanding sales tax registration number and national tax number (NTN) from traders. However, the sources said traders were reluctant to register themselves with the FBR and provincial tax institutions. Companies are asking traders to submit sale tax returns in order to give them a 20 per cent waiver on prices of essential food items and to give them exemption from sale tax to consumers on retail price, the sources said.

The sources furthermore said that most of the traders were dealing with cash business because of which they are purchasing sugar, ghee/cooking oil and other food items at retail price from the companies.

According to the survey, the prices of live chicken/meat remained a higher side as it was available at Rs176/- per kilogramme in the local market. Similarly, beef was being sold at Rs 550-600/- per kilogramme, while mutton was available at Rs1200-1300/- and Rs1400/- per kilogramme.

According to the survey, a 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 1000-1080/- and Rs1150/-, while fine flour (maida) was available at Rs70-75 and Rs80 per kilogramme in the local market. Fresh milk was available at Rs140-150 per litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs150 per kilogram in the local market as milk sellers were openly defying the official rates.

It was noticed that prices of vegetables remained on higher side in the local market. Ginger was available at Rs480-500/- per kilogramme, whereas one-kilogramme garlic was priced at Rs250.

Downward trend in price of tomatoes was witnessed as the commodity was being sold Rs40-50/- per kilogramme against the price of Rs60/- per kg in the previous week, the survey said. It added, prices of onion remained stable in the local market, as being sold Rs50/- per kilogramme, lemon at Rs120/-, green chilli at Rs150/- per kilogramme, and cucumber at Rs50/- per kilogramme.

According to the survey, peas are being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100/- per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80/- per kilogramme, ladyfinger at Rs100/- per kg, kado at Rs80/- per kilogramme, tori at Rs80/- per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs 80-100/-, cabbage at Rs80/- per kilogramme, brinjal at Rs60/- per kilogramme, new seasonal red-potato at Rs80-90/- and other potatoes available within range of Rs50-60/- per kilogramme, and capsicum at Rs120/- per kilogramme.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota (broken) rice was being sold at Rs80-90/- per kilogramme.

Likewise, red beans are being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kilogramme, big-size white-channa available at Rs140/- per kilogramme while small size gram at Rs120/- per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kilogramme. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kilogramme.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits were out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden coloured apples are being sold at Rs150-160/- per kilogramme against the price of Rs100-120/- per kilogramme in the previous week, the survey said.

Similarly, apricot is being sold at Rs250/- per kilogramme, bananas were available at Rs 80-100/- per dozen, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kilogramme, peach at Rs100/- per kilogram, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/- per kilogramme, melon at Rs50/- per kilogramme, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kilogramme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021