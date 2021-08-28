ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

La Nina’s return may threaten South American crops, again

Reuters 28 Aug 2021

FORT COLLINS, (Colo.): Many South American farmers wince at the thought of La Nina’s presence during their corn and soybean growing seasons, especially if things are already dry like they are now, though luckily La Nina does not always dictate final outcomes.

Earlier this month, the US government placed chances of La Nina from November through January 2022 at 70%. Those odds are greater than the year-ago forecast, which preceded the strongest La Nina episode in a decade. Over the past month, the surface waters in the equatorial Pacific have cooled down substantially relative to normal, characteristic of La Nina conditions. La Nina is often associated with dry weather in Argentina and southern Brazil, but that is not always guaranteed.

The upcoming La Nina is predicted to be a bit weaker than last year’s event, but since strength does not perfectly correlate with the weather, any degree of La Nina or its warm counterpart El Nino must be watched closely.

Planting has not yet begun in South America so there is time for some moisture replenishment, and forecasts suggest rains could soon be on the way.

Argentina’s corn and soybean yields earlier this year fell below average because the growing season was drier than normal. It was nowhere near as bad as the 2018 harvest, which was associated with a slightly weaker La Nina than the recent one.

Brazil managed a bumper soybean harvest in early 2021, but its heavily exported second corn crop was extremely disappointing. Drought and then frosts plagued the south, including No. 2 corn and bean grower Parana, where second corn yields were half normal levels.

Second corn yields were also trimmed by prolonged dryness in top grower Mato Grosso, though to a much lesser extent than in the south. Brazil’s total 2020-21 corn crop is estimated about 15% off the previous year’s record.

Mato Grosso should be coming out of its dry season in the next several weeks, though that period was extra parched this year. Farmers there typically start planting soybeans on or after Sept. 15, and forecasts suggest some decent rains could be starting up in a week.

Soybean planting is most prominent in Parana during October, though full-season corn will get started earlier. Replenishment is desperately needed there after several months of short precipitation, though weather models also show chances of rain over the next week or so.

Soil moisture is not a good indicator in central and northern areas of Brazil like Mato Grosso, because soils there do not hold moisture as they do in other prominent world growing regions. Rainfall amounts, if normal, are typically ample enough to produce a strong crop even if the season starts out dry.

Argentina does not start planting soybeans in earnest until November, but corn planting typically stretches from September through January. The last three months have featured about half of the normal rainfall, though forecasts indicate good rains could be coming next week.

Argentina’s corn and soybean yields have a distinct relationship with La Nina and El Nino.

soybean South American crops grain export La Nina grain crop

La Nina’s return may threaten South American crops, again

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.