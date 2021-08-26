ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Palm oil closes at over one-week high on global supply worries

  • Ringgit rose 0.21% against the dollar, capping palm gains
  • Indonesia B40 biodiesel plan delayed due to high palm prices
Reuters Updated 26 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed at a more than one-week high on Thursday due to concerns over tight edible oil supply worldwide, though weak August exports and a firmer ringgit capped gains.

The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.21% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currency.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 26 ringgit, or 0.6%, at 4,390 ringgit ($1,046.98) a tonne, its highest closing since Aug. 17.

Palm started the day higher, but could not sustain the momentum due to the absence of fresh news, and weighed down by a firmer ringgit, Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics said.

Palm gains over 1% on global supply woes

Top producer Indonesia's plans to raise the mandatory bio-content in its palm oil-based biodiesel to 40% may face further delays, after the high price of the vegetable oil has made the programme too costly, a senior government official told Reuters.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-25 fell 13% from a month before, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.

Dryness over the next six months in Argentina is expected to reduce the size of the country's two main cash crops, corn and soy, while complicating navigation of grain cargo ships on the Parana River, analysts said.

The US Department of Agriculture reported on Monday a weekly decline in crop conditions as severely hot weather was forecast for the heart of the Midwest crop belt, though beneficial rainfall eased some concerns.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.9%, after rising 1% in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

palm oil producer palm oil industry palm oil export palm oil products

