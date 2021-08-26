MoU inked to help overseas Pakistanis getting domestic driving licences

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together and enhance cooperation in many areas including facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis/ intending emigrants for processing of domestic driving license against their valid foreign driving license and international driving permits, along with assistance in distress/ emergency on motorways.

The NHMP, represented by Deputy Inspector General Mazharul Haq Kakakhel, and the OPF, represented by Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh, signed the MOU at the NHMP Headquarters, Islamabad.

Under this MOU, the overseas Pakistanis and intending emigrants having OPF membership card, registered with Protectorate of Emigrants, Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), valid visa/ resident permit abroad will be facilitated. They will be issued international driving permit/license at the NHMP Driving Licensing Authority (DLA), H-8/2, Islamabad.

Special facilities to the overseas Pakistanis include a dedicated waiting area, counters and liaison officer, with additional facility of fee collection counter for depositing fee at DLA, H-8/2, Islamabad. The MOU is testament to the citizen-centric governance model where the overseas Pakistanis are exclusively facilitated.

This exclusive facility for the overseas Pakistanis will help in achieving the desired objectives of both organisations in provision of state-of-the-art services to overseas Pakistanis and their dependents under their existing initiatives/infrastructure.

On the occasion, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ishrat Ali, Inspector General NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional Inspector General (HQs) Khalid Mahmood, Additional Inspector General (North Region) Muhammad Zubair Hashmi and other senior officers were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021