ANL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.12%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.05%)
GGGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
GGL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.23%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
NETSOL 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.61%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.97%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
TELE 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -24.74 (-0.47%)
BR30 25,639 Decreased By ▼ -237.61 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,661 Decreased By ▼ -167.23 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.42 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
German 2021 wheat crop to fall 3.6% after adverse weather

  • The country's winter rapeseed harvest will increase only 0.2% on the year to 3.52 million tonnes with crops also suffering from the poor weather, the ministry said
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

HAMBURG: Germany's 2021 wheat crop of all types is expected to fall 3.6% on the year to 21.37 million tonnes after poor weather, according to estimates released by the agriculture ministry on Wednesday.

Crops suffered from swings in weather, with a cold spring followed by a hot, dry start to the summer and then unwelcome harvest-time rain and storms, the ministry said in preliminary forecasts for the 2021 harvest.

The country's winter rapeseed harvest will increase only 0.2% on the year to 3.52 million tonnes with crops also suffering from the poor weather, the ministry said.

Germany is the European Union's second largest wheat producer after France and is often the bloc's largest producer of rapeseed, Europe's main oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

France's harvest has also suffered from rainy summer weather.

Torrential rain in Germany in July, which caused flooding and loss of life, was followed by widespread rain in August.

This caused repeated interruption to harvesting work causing a "nail biting period" for farmers concerned about whether they would be able to gather their crops, the ministry said.

It is not yet possible for detailed judgements about wheat quality, it said.

"Expectations for the harvest had long been optimistic," said German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner. "In many areas, harvesting was disrupted by showers and storms, and both yields and quality suffered."

First indications of wheat quality criteria show protein content little changed on the year but test weights lower.

The winter barley harvest will rise 2.2% on the year to 8.96 million tonnes, while the spring barley crop, used in malt and beer production, will fall 18.4% to 1.62 million tonnes. The grain maize (corn) crop will fall 1.8% to 3.94 million tonnes.

The ministry said it was not yet possible to make a forecast about Germany's sugar beet crop.

Wheat Corn soyabean

