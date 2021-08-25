London copper edges down as investors eye Fed meeting

Copper prices in London fell on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key US Federal Reserve gathering which could shed light on any plans for policy tapering in the world's biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,350 a tonne by 0508 GMT. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1% to 69,180 yuan ($10,680.54) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

Copper is often used as a gauge for global economic health. A policy tightening in the United States could slow its economic recovery and boost the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at the bank's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

"The market sentiment is still in a state of vigilance, waiting for the Fed," said Huatai Futures in a report, adding prices will fluctuate widely with downside risk pressuring.

"Whether the pandemic situation can be reversed in the medium to long term remains to be tested," it said.

FUNDAMENTALS