ANL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.41%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,789 Decreased By ▼ -88.19 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,791 Decreased By ▼ -38.08 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,137 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises, weak August exports limits gains

  • Malaysia's exports during August 1-25 fell 12.3% from the same period in July, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Wednesday, tracking stronger Dalian oils and rival soyoil, but a drop in August exports and estimates of better output capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 28 ringgit, or 0.65%, to 4,331 ringgit ($1,028.01) a tonne by the midday break.

Malaysia's exports during August 1-25 fell 12.3% from the same period in July, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association's (MPOA) recent estimates of improving production and demand concerns after India reduced the import duty for competing edible oils, are pressuring palm prices from moving higher, a Singapore-based trader said.

MPOA's forecast of a rise in August 1-20 production triggers a higher possibility of Malaysia's production to return to normal peak in the third quarter, the trader said.

IOI Corporation, in its second-quarter financial results late on Tuesday, said it expects a strong crude palm oil price trend for the next few months as a labour shortage and coronavirus curbs continue to weaken output in the near term.

European Union palm oil imports in the 2021/22 season had reached 602,958 tonnes by Aug. 22, versus 985,514 tonnes in the previous season, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1.6%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.7% after rising 3.4% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,358 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of 4,405 ringgit to 4,464 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Corn Exports soyabean Oil Palm

Palm rises, weak August exports limits gains

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman, 7th in 3 years

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes

China's CNPC secures more Turkmen gas in new deal

No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters