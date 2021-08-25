ANL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.62%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.65%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -90.82 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,787 Decreased By ▼ -41.78 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Decreased By ▼ -31.7 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines importers tender for 168,000 tonnes feed wheat, traders say

  • The deadline for price submissions is Thursday, Aug. 26
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase an estimated 168,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for price submissions is Thursday, Aug. 26.

The wheat was sought for shipment in September and October in three consignments of 56,000 tonnes from differing origins.

The first consignment was sought for shipment from the European Union/Black Sea region between Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 or between Oct. 2-22 if supplied from Australia.

The second consignment was sought for shipment from the European Union/Black Sea region between Oct. 1-21 or Oct. 16 and Nov. 5 from Australia.

The third consignment was sought for shipment from the European Union/Black Sea region between Oct. 14 and Nov. 3 or between Oct. 29 and Nov. 18 if sourced from Australia.

Importers in the Philippines bought a total of around 165,000 tonnes of Australian animal feed wheat and Australian feed barley in a tender last week, traders said on Friday.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

Philippines importers tender for 168,000 tonnes feed wheat, traders say

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman, 7th in 3 years

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes

China's CNPC secures more Turkmen gas in new deal

No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters