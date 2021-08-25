ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies in Europe

Reuters 25 Aug 2021

AMSTERDAM/ LONDON: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday above the $1,800 per ounce level, helped by speculation that a spike in coronavirus cases may prompt the US Federal Reserve to defer its tapering of monetary stimulus.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,804.30 per ounce by 1056 GMT, after hitting a near three-week high in the previous session. US gold futures were steady at $1,806.90.

The dollar, also considered a 'safe haven' asset, stabilised after falling about 0.6% on Monday, with traders looking ahead to this week's Jackson Hole Federal Reserve symposium.

"The dollar is now very much in the driving seat... and by extension, of course, Jackson Hole," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has raised doubts about economic growth, with investors anticipating that the US central bank might delay tapering.

Given that uncertainty, "there's a degree of caution creeping in, and that's been clearly supportive of gold", Norman said.

While gold tends to benefit from stimulus spending given its status as a hedge against inflation risks and currency weakness, it had been caught between mixed signals from Fed officials before the breakout on Monday.

"The fact that gold again breached the $1,800 level says the market is still quite concerned about the Delta variant," said OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee.

Data showed US business activity growth slowed in August, while Asia's robust economic recovery from last year lost steam.

Gold's latest uptick also came despite outflows from exchange-traded funds, such as the SPDR Gold Trust.

But physical demand from retail customers seems to be offsetting the gold ETF outflows, Norman said. Silver rose 0.2% to $23.70 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.5% to $1,017.79.

US Federal Reserve Gold Prices Spot gold Gold steadies in Europe analyst Ross Norman spike in coronavirus cases

Gold steadies in Europe

China says US army must be held accountable

Taliban say no evacuation extension

CIA chief met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman

Ministry suggests alterations to Water Accord 1991

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes

Scope, definition: Nepra seeks to include hydropower projects in ARE Policy

Successful test flight of Fatah-1 conducted

PAC to probe costly purchase of LNG

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.