ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 184.9m mark by end-July: PTA

Tahir Amin 25 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.65 million to 184.90 million by end-July 2021, compared to 184.25 million by end-June, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 84.16 percent by end-June to 84.41 percent by end-July 2021.

The total teledensity increased from 85.3 percent by end-June 2021 to 86.55 percent by end-July 2021.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan, reached 101.59 million by end-July 2021 compared to 99.85 million by end-June 2021, registering an increase of 1.74 million.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 46.38 percent in July 2021 compared to 45.61 percent in June 2021.

Jazz's total count for 3G users stood at 7.598 million by end-July 2021 compared to 7.765 million by end-June, registering a decrease of 0.167 million.

Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 30.692 million by end-June 2021 to 31.745 million by end-July 2021.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 4.394 million by end-June to 4.204 million by end-July, while the number of 4G users jumped from 23.124 million by end-June 2021 to 23.581 million by end-July.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 5 5.149 million by end-June 2021 to 4.984 million by end-July.

The number of 4G users jumped from 17.114 million by end-June 2021 to 17.791 million by end-July.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.399 million by end-June to 4.373 million by end-July.

The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.134 million by end-June 2021 to 6.212 million by end-July 2021.

The PTA received 18,795 complaints from telecom consumers against various telecom operators including (cellular operators, the PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of July 2021.

The PTA said that it was able to get 18,540 complaints resolved i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 9,280 complaints and Telenor is at second position as the most complained telecom operator with 4,135.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute major part of overall telecom subscriber base; therefore, maximum number of complaints belonged to this segment.

Total number of complaints against the CMOs by July stood at 18,189.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on operator basis, Jazz stood first with 9,280 complaints i.e. 51 percent of total complaints.

A total of 4,135 complaints were received against Telenor, which is 22.7 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

Zong was third with 3,210 i.e. 17.64 percent complaints were received against it.

Ufone had 1,544 complaints against its various services, which make up 8.5 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

The PTA also received 248 complaints against

basic telephony where 238 were addressed during July 2021.

Further, 349 complaints were received against the ISPs where 337 were addressed.

