ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 156.61 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.23%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.93%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -18.08 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,983 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (0.02%)
KSE100 47,816 Decreased By ▼ -295.98 (-0.62%)
KSE30 19,175 Decreased By ▼ -162.89 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
NY coffee may retest resistance at $1.8430

  • A break below $1.8055 could cause a fall to $1.7820
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: New York September coffee may retest a resistance at $1.8430 per lb, a break above could lead to a gain at $1.8620.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave c, the third wave of a bounce from $1.7450. This wave may travel into a range of $1.8810 to $1.9420.

A break below $1.8055 could cause a fall to $1.7820. A further drop could be extended to $1.7450.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos, suggests PPP model

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

