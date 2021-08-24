Markets
NY coffee may retest resistance at $1.8430
- A break below $1.8055 could cause a fall to $1.7820
24 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: New York September coffee may retest a resistance at $1.8430 per lb, a break above could lead to a gain at $1.8620.
The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave c, the third wave of a bounce from $1.7450. This wave may travel into a range of $1.8810 to $1.9420.
A break below $1.8055 could cause a fall to $1.7820. A further drop could be extended to $1.7450.
