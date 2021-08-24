CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $13.10

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retest a resistance at $13.10 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain into the range of $13.19-3/4 to $13.31-3/4.

The bounce triggered by the support at $12.77-1/2 consists of three waves.

The wave c may be as long as the wave a, to travel into the target zone.

The wave c could be shorter as well to end around $13.10.

The downtrend from $14.23 is expected to resume, upon the completion of the bounce, as the preceding uptrend from $12.40-1/2 has been so much reversed that this level may be revisited.

On the daily chart, the contract may consolidate further above $12.98-1/4 for one or two days before falling again, as it is riding on a downward wave c from $14.18, which is expected to travel into a range of $11.78-1/2 to $12.69-3/4.

