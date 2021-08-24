London copper falls on caution ahead of Fed symposium

London copper prices eased on Tuesday as caution kicked in ahead of a US Federal Reserve symposium later this week that could offer more clues about the timeline of the central bank's stimulus tapering plans.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a policy tightening might slow a recovery in the world's biggest economy and boost the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $9,256 a tonne by 0411 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4% to 68,530 yuan ($10,573.82) a tonne.

"It is all about the US dollar and it will be crucial to hear what Powell says at the end of this week at Jackson Hole," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's views at the symposium.

