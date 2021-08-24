ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
ASC 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
ASL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 157.20 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.61%)
PACE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.34%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.48%)
UNITY 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.5%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.03%)
BR30 26,099 Increased By ▲ 121.43 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,951 Decreased By ▼ -160.83 (-0.33%)
KSE30 19,241 Decreased By ▼ -96.18 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
London copper falls on caution ahead of Fed symposium

  • Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a policy tightening might slow a recovery in the world's biggest economy and boost the dollar
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

London copper prices eased on Tuesday as caution kicked in ahead of a US Federal Reserve symposium later this week that could offer more clues about the timeline of the central bank's stimulus tapering plans.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a policy tightening might slow a recovery in the world's biggest economy and boost the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $9,256 a tonne by 0411 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4% to 68,530 yuan ($10,573.82) a tonne.

"It is all about the US dollar and it will be crucial to hear what Powell says at the end of this week at Jackson Hole," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's views at the symposium.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $2,597 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to $2,948 a tonne and lead advanced 0.4% to $2,295 a tonne.

  • ShFE nickel increased 1.3% to 142,420 yuan a tonne, tin jumped 1.9% to 236,900 yuan a tonne and lead was up 0.8% to 15,465 yuan a tonne.

  • LME cash copper premium to the three-month contract was $27.95 a tonne, its biggest since April 23.

  • The global zinc market was under-supplied by 20,200 tonnes in June following a revised deficit of 23,500 tonnes in May, International Lead and Zinc Study Group's data showed.

  • One global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $230 per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, up 24% from the current quarter, three sources said on Monday.

