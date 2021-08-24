President for strengthening ties with Australia

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen relations with Australia in various areas especially education, agriculture, trade, water management, mining, and information technology.

Talking to High Commissioner Designate of Pakistan to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in Islamabad on Monday, he said both the countries have huge potential to increase trade and economic cooperation.

He underlined the need to attract Australian investment to Pakistan. He said Pakistan has adopted business-friendly policies and shifted its focus from geopolitics to geo-economics. The President also asked the High Commissioner Designate to work for the facilitation and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in Australia.

Noting the considerable number of Pakistani students in Australia, he highlighted the need for further enhancement of educational cooperation between the two countries. President Alvi said Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Australia and wanted to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He emphasised the need to develop collaboration with Australia in the areas of education and vocational training that would help towards the socio-economic development of Pakistan. The President congratulated Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on his appointment as Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia and asked him to play his role in further strengthening and diversifying the Pakistan-Australia cooperation.

