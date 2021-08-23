ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.34%)
ASL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
GGGL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 153.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.49%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.25%)
TELE 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.54%)
UNITY 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,260 Increased By ▲ 65.17 (1.25%)
BR30 26,192 Increased By ▲ 200.63 (0.77%)
KSE100 48,056 Increased By ▲ 456.19 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 215.1 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
LME copper could test resistance at $9,261 this week

  • The metal found a support at $8,851, the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave c
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: LME copper could test a resistance at $9,261 a tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $9,514.

The metal found a support at $8,851, the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave c. This wave may either end around this level or extend to $8,188.

Regardless of the ending point, a decent bounce has been triggered, which could end anywhere below $9,924. A break below $8,851 could confirm the extension of the wave c towards $8,188.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Copper LME market LME LME copper

