Markets
LME copper could test resistance at $9,261 this week
- The metal found a support at $8,851, the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave c
23 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: LME copper could test a resistance at $9,261 a tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $9,514.
The metal found a support at $8,851, the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave c. This wave may either end around this level or extend to $8,188.
Regardless of the ending point, a decent bounce has been triggered, which could end anywhere below $9,924. A break below $8,851 could confirm the extension of the wave c towards $8,188.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues
LME copper could test resistance at $9,261 this week
Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport
Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets
NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base
Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals
Interview with Dr. Ishrat Husain
FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit
Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC
Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval
Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told
OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue
Read more stories
Comments