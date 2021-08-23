LME copper could test resistance at $9,261 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper could test a resistance at $9,261 a tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $9,514.

The metal found a support at $8,851, the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave c. This wave may either end around this level or extend to $8,188.

Regardless of the ending point, a decent bounce has been triggered, which could end anywhere below $9,924. A break below $8,851 could confirm the extension of the wave c towards $8,188.

