ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
ASC 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.03%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 165.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.91%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.61 (1.07%)
BR30 26,197 Increased By ▲ 205.82 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,012 Increased By ▲ 412.26 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,288 Increased By ▲ 184.69 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans rebound after 4 sessions of losses, supply outlook caps gains

  • Corn and wheat futures edged higher
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures rose more than 1% on Monday, bouncing back after four straight sessions of falls to a near two-month low, although gains were curbed by expectations of improved crop weather in the United States and concerns about demand.

Corn and wheat futures edged higher.

"It is up and down depending on the US weather and as of now, we are more bearish on prices due to the production outlook," said one Singapore-based trader. "Demand destruction is also an issue."

CBOT soyabeans close higher on export demand, strong vegoils

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) climbed 1.1% to $13.04-1/2 a bushel by 0349 GMT, having closed down 2.2% on Friday when prices hit a June 28 low.

Corn gained 0.4% to $5.39 a bushel and wheat rose 0.7% to $7.33 a bushel.

Beneficial rains this weekend in the Dakotas and surrounding US crop areas aid crops that have struggled with months of dryness.

The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour last week projected that US farmers would harvest a corn crop of 15.116 billion bushels and a soybean crop of 4.436 billion bushels, both larger than the US Department of Agriculture's latest estimates.

Worries about demand are keeping a lid on soybean prices.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House reducing federal biofuel blending mandates for 2021 to below 2020 levels, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in what would be a blow to the biofuels industry.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Aug. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and net long position in soybeans.

Wheat Corn Gold Chicago soybean

Soybeans rebound after 4 sessions of losses, supply outlook caps gains

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters