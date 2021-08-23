Prices of important kitchen items: mixed trend witnessed

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, vegetables, flour, pulses, packed mills, beverages and others was witnessed in the retail market here on Sunday.

An increase of Rs25 per kg was witnessed in the price of live chicken/meat as available at Rs176 per kg against the price of Rs151 per kg in the previous week, according to the survey.

Similarly, it was noted that price of cow meat has increased exorbitantly in the local market as butchers are charged a 'self-imposed' rate of Rs500-550 and Rs600 per kg against the official fixed price of Rs380 per kg. Mutton beef was available at Rs1100-1200 per kg.

Rs5 per kg increase in price of sugar was also witnessed as the commodity is being sold at Rs112-Rs115 per kg in the local market, while 49kg sack of sugar was available in wholesale market at Rs5,300-5400, the survey said.

It was revealed that another surge from Rs5-10 per kg in cooking oil/ghee in the retail market was witnessed as different brand/quality of cooking oil/ghee were available within the range of Rs250-270 per kg/litre and Rs300-320-350 per litre/kg.

A 20kg flour bag is being sold at Rs1000-1080 and Rs1150, while fine flour (maida) was available at Rs70-75 and Rs80 per kg in the local market, it added. Fresh milk was available at Rs140-150 per litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs150 in the local market as milk sellers were openly defying the official rates, the survey noted.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables remained high-side in the local market. Ginger is being sold at Rs480-500 per kg. Garlic was being sold at Rs250 per kg.

However, the price of tomatoes has decreased at Rs60-70 per kg from the rate of Rs100-110 per kg in the previous week. Onion was also available at a reasonable rate of Rs60 per kg, lemon at Rs120, green chilli at Rs150 per kg, cucumber at Rs50 per kg.

According to the survey, peas are being sold at Rs250-300 per kg, arvi at Rs120 per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs120 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs90 per kg, kado at Rs80 per kg, tori at Rs80 per kg, cauliflower at Rs100-110, cabbage at Rs80 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg, new seasonal red-potato at Rs80-90 and other potatoes available within range of Rs50-60 per kg, capsicum at Rs120 per kg.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden apples are being sold at Rs100-120 per kg against the price of Rs150-160 per kg in the previous week, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that apricot is being sold at Rs250 per kg, bananas available at Rs80-100, guava was being sold at Rs150 per kg, peach at Rs100 per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-200 per kg, melon at Rs50 per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs80-90 per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg, dal masoor at Rs160 per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021