Gold prices stagnant

KARACHI: Gold prices stood nearly stagnant by the weekend, traders said on Saturday. The yellow metal was selling for Rs109500 per tola with Rs100 fall on the local market. It was traded for Rs93879 per 10 grams, down by Rs85.

The world was quoted selling gold for Rs1781 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs1400 per tola; Rs1200.27 per 10 grams and $23.08 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021