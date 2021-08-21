ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tribute to terror victims: Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism: FO

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including right-wing, Islamophobic, racially and ethnically-motivated and above all state-sponsored terrorism.

In a statement on the eve of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it is Pakistan's firm resolve that use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by some regional countries cannot be allowed to continue at the cost of peace, security and prosperity of the region.

"The international community owes it to the victims of terrorism and the fallen heroes in this fight and has a moral and legal obligation to take effective measures to suppress terrorism, beyond narrow political interests and parochial geo-political agendas," he added.

"We recognise sacrifices of countless individuals around the world who have laid down their lives in fighting the menace of terrorism. We especially honour the victims of terrorism in Pakistan, IIOJK, Palestine and other parts of the world," he said.

Over last two decades, he added that Pakistan has waged a relentless struggle against terrorism with conviction that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is condemnable and a bane to be rooted out from the world.

In this campaign, the valiant security forces and the people of Pakistan have fought against terrorism, day in day out, with utmost commitment and courage, to make their country and the world a safer place, he added.

"We pay homage to our heroes who sacrificed their precious lives and have successfully eradicated the menace of terrorism from the country. While turning the tide of terrorism, Pakistan has suffered over 80,000 casualties and economic losses of US $150 billion, with no other parallel in the world. This Day specially rekindles the pride and valour of our brave security forces who always stand guard to protect innocent men, women and children," he added.

"We cherish their noble cause by reaffirming our resolve to carry on the fight till its end and to play our part in ensuring international peace and security. The Government of Pakistan would always support our heroes and their families," he said.

He pointed out that the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) deserve our special tribute for their unparalleled sacrifices, while fighting the worst form of state-terrorism unleashed by Indian security forces.

Despite horrific and unabated acts of terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces on the innocent youth, elderly, women and children of the IIOJK, their resolve and spirit to fight the oppressors has remained unyielding, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office terrorism IIOJK Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri

Tribute to terror victims: Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism: FO

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.