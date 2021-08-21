Tribute to terror victims: Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including right-wing, Islamophobic, racially and ethnically-motivated and above all state-sponsored terrorism.

In a statement on the eve of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it is Pakistan's firm resolve that use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by some regional countries cannot be allowed to continue at the cost of peace, security and prosperity of the region.

"The international community owes it to the victims of terrorism and the fallen heroes in this fight and has a moral and legal obligation to take effective measures to suppress terrorism, beyond narrow political interests and parochial geo-political agendas," he added.

"We recognise sacrifices of countless individuals around the world who have laid down their lives in fighting the menace of terrorism. We especially honour the victims of terrorism in Pakistan, IIOJK, Palestine and other parts of the world," he said.

Over last two decades, he added that Pakistan has waged a relentless struggle against terrorism with conviction that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is condemnable and a bane to be rooted out from the world.

In this campaign, the valiant security forces and the people of Pakistan have fought against terrorism, day in day out, with utmost commitment and courage, to make their country and the world a safer place, he added.

"We pay homage to our heroes who sacrificed their precious lives and have successfully eradicated the menace of terrorism from the country. While turning the tide of terrorism, Pakistan has suffered over 80,000 casualties and economic losses of US $150 billion, with no other parallel in the world. This Day specially rekindles the pride and valour of our brave security forces who always stand guard to protect innocent men, women and children," he added.

"We cherish their noble cause by reaffirming our resolve to carry on the fight till its end and to play our part in ensuring international peace and security. The Government of Pakistan would always support our heroes and their families," he said.

He pointed out that the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) deserve our special tribute for their unparalleled sacrifices, while fighting the worst form of state-terrorism unleashed by Indian security forces.

Despite horrific and unabated acts of terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces on the innocent youth, elderly, women and children of the IIOJK, their resolve and spirit to fight the oppressors has remained unyielding, he said.

