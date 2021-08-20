Palm rises, set for near 6% weekly loss on weak exports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Friday, but they are on course for a near 6% weekly loss on anticipation of a sharp decline in August exports and cheaper Dalian oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.42%, to 4,256 ringgit ($1,004.25), after falling to a 10-day low in the previous session.

Palm oil may test support at 4,261 ringgit

For the week, it is set to fall 5.7%.

FUNDAMENTALS