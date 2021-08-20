ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises, set for near 6% weekly loss on weak exports

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Friday, but they are on course for a near 6% weekly loss on anticipation of a sharp decline in August exports and cheaper Dalian oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.42%, to 4,256 ringgit ($1,004.25), after falling to a 10-day low in the previous session.

Palm oil may test support at 4,261 ringgit

For the week, it is set to fall 5.7%.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Investors are awaiting cargo surveyors to release Aug. 1-20 export data scheduled later in the day. Market rumours have pegged shipments during that period to decline around 10%, traders said.

    • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may break a support at 4,221 ringgit per tonne and fall to 4,125 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat soyabean Oil Palm

Palm rises, set for near 6% weekly loss on weak exports

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters