Raw sugar prices weaken, coffee and cocoa also down

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday, weighed down partly by weakness in crude oil prices, while coffee and cocoa prices also dropped.

SUGAR

October raw sugar fell by 0.28 cents, or 1.4%, to 19.89 cents per lb at 1029 GMT.

Oil dropped to $66 a barrel, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories.

Weak energy prices can lead to more use of cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

October white sugar fell by $3.90, or 0.8%, to $500.60 a tonne. COFFEE

December arabica coffee fell by 3.5 cents, or 1.9%, to $1.7935 per lb.

Dealers noted there continued to be differing assessments of the damage caused by recent frosts in Brazil but crop losses may not be as severe as initially feared. November robusta coffee fell by $22, or 1.2%, to $1,855 a tonne.