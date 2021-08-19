ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Tax on agri income in Sindh declines

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The tax on agriculture income in Sindh fell to Rs607 million in the financial year ended on June 30, 2021 compared to Rs619 million in the previous year.

The tax contribution in the overall tax receipts of the province i.e. 231 billion in the last fiscal was meagre and that too fell compared to financial year, the figures of Sindh Government indicated.

Provincial total tax receipts went up to Rs231 billion in the year under review against Rs188 billion in the previous year, showing a growth of 22 percent.

The tax collection of province on different heads showed that the tax receipts of Board of Revenue increased to Rs14.9 billion in the fiscal under review compared to Rs13.6 billion a year ago.

The tax receipts of Excise & Taxation Department surged to Rs91.67 billion in the financial year 2020-21 compared to Rs68.64 billion in the previous year.

The tax collection of Sindh Revenue Board also increased to Rs123 billion in the fiscal under review from Rs106 billion a year earlier.

The receipts on electricity duty rose to Rs1.033 billion in the financial year under review from Rs143 million in the previous year.

The collection of transport & communication department came to Rs298 million compared to Rs238 million in the previous year.

