Wheat steadies

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago and Paris wheat futures turned higher on Wednesday after a day-earlier slide, supported by fresh import demand in the face of dwindling northern hemisphere harvest prospects.

Corn ticked up while soybeans edged down as traders assessed results from a continuing US crop tour.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $7.52-1/4 a bushel by 1154 GMT.

The contract had shed over 3% on Tuesday in a pullback from last week’s 8-1/2 year high.

On Paris-based Euronext, December wheat was up 1.1% at 245.50 euros ($287.70) a tonne after tumbling in the past two sessions as it also retreated from an 8-1/2 year peak.