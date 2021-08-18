Palm oil slides nearly 3% on bleak export outlook

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slumped nearly 3% on Wednesday, hitting a one-week closing low on fears of lower export demand and anticipation of an increase in production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed lower 105 ringgit, or 2.38%, to 4,303 ringgit ($1,015.82) a tonne, after rallying to a record high last week.

The correction in prices was likely induced by expectations that demand will fall by about 15% over Aug. 1-20, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

"Also, the Indian demand for August is fully covered, while subscriptions for September-October have reached a standstill at current prices," Cultrera added.

Export shipments during the first half of August plunged between 15% and 24% from the previous month, cargo surveyors data showed on Monday.

Indonesia, the world's largest palm exporter, experienced greater demand than Malaysia over July and August, partly due to lower export taxes and higher discounts for its crude and refined palm oil.

The situation will change in September as Indonesia is expected to raise its export duties for September to $166 from $93 in August, Cultrera said.

Top buyer India is also expected to raise its import tax structure for crude and refined palm oil from end-September, as subscriptions for the Diwali festival are finalised, according to Cultrera.

Malaysia kept its September export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, but raised its reference price to 4,255.52 ringgit ($1,006.51) per tonne.

The market is also hopeful for a rise in Malaysia's palm oil production amid the seasonal peak production season.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association earlier this week forecast a 10.6% rise in Aug. 1-15 production, according to traders.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.6%, while its palm oil contract eased 3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.