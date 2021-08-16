ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Inspection teams: PHC dismisses petition filed by IR Commissioners against FTO

Recorder Report 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has dismissed a writ petition filed by five Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Commissioners Inland Revenue against the office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), which ordered the Chairman FBR to constitute inspection teams to check corrupt practices within the tax machinery.

It is learnt that the PHC declared that arguments of the petitioners are misconceived because the FTO can investigate any allegation of maladministration on the part of Revenue Division or any tax employee of his own motion. The petitioner being civil servant shall in no manner be considered as an aggrieved person. The office of FTO does not require the presence of a complaint in every case to order for investigation rather it may on its own motion investigate any allegations of maladministration on the part of Revenue Division, particularly when there are prevailing such overwhelming perception of rampant corruption in tax hierarchy.

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt, who is a whistleblower before the FTO, informed that surprisingly the FBR's field officials have gone in the courts against a constitutional office that is responsible to check corrupt practices in the FBR. The office of FTO was established through FTO Ordinance, 2000, which derives its mandate from various provisions of law. Inspection Team, its functions, jurisdiction and powers have been categorically specified. The core functions performed by the FTO are remedial, curative and preventive in nature.

The PHC order states "arguments of the petitioners are misconceived because under section 9(1) the FTO can investigate any allegation of maladministration on the part of Revenue Division or any Tax Employee of his own motion. FTO letter to Chairman FBR for constitution of inspection team for investigation of allegation of malpractice with corrupt motives in discharge of duties falling within the ambit of maladministration cannot be said to illegal or against the provision of FTO Ordinance, 2000. The petitioner being a Civil Servant shall in no manner be considered as aggrieved person. The FBR being mandated with a fiscal duty of collection of tax from the subjects of this country as such they should not hesitate from presenting themselves for accountability in order to have trust of the public that the tax collection is transparent.

The office of FTO does not require the presence of a complaint in every case to order for investigation rather it may on its own motion investigate any allegations of maladministration on the part of Revenue Division, particularly when there are prevailing such overwhelming perception of rampant corruption in tax hierarchy. We are thus of the view that this writ petition being misconceived and premature is accordingly dismissed, the PHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

